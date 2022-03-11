Alhaji Grusah has confirmed that the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria will be announced next week.

Reports went rife that Otto Addo, together with his technical team have submitted to the Black Stars management committee for a review.

However, Grusah says the six-member committee is yet to receive the list, saying the body will meet next week instead.

“We don’t do the call-up, it is the job of the technical team, and then submit it to us for review. What is circulating on Social Media (but) we have not received it yet. So next week will hold a meeting and see the way forward,” he told Accra Angel FM.

Grusah, who is a member of the Black Stars management committee, although denied that the squad has been submitted to the committee, he said head coach, Otto Addo has successfully convinced some Ghanaians based abroad to join the Black Stars.

READ ALSO

“We have to thank God that Otto Addo and his men have successfully spoken to some players who had previously turned down our invitations. We just have to pray and support them,” he added.

Nigeria, however, announced its squad on March 4, 2022, for the crucial doubleheader.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

According to reports, the squad will have some new faces.

The Black Stars, after missing out in the last edition of the Mundial in 2018, are aiming to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time.