Ajax winger, Mohammed Kudus, has declared himself fully fit to compete after scoring a hat-trick for Jong Ajax in a 6-3 win over ADO Den Haag on Monday.

After months of nursing an injury, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward played 90 minutes for the first time since suffering a rib injury in a World Cup qualifier against South Africa in November 2021.

Kudus missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] due to the injury.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag declared Kudus as match fit in early February. However, the 21-year-old has only made four substitute appearances since then, amassing just 37 minutes of football.

Speaking to Voetbalzone after his hat-trick on Monday, Kudus stated that he is ready to play consistently again.

“It’s an injury for which there is no treatment. I just had to wait patiently for me to recover. It’s how you react to that setback. I’m fully fit now and I’m back. I love to play. It’s a pleasure to be back on the pitch.”

Kudus then acknowledged that his involvement with the first team solely relies on ten Hag.

“He decides, but I can make sure I’m ready for my chance. I work hard and do what I do best.”

Kudus is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.