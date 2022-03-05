Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has named his Super Eagles provisional squad for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana later this month.

Eguavoen has named his 30 man list for the much-anticipated game against the Black Stars.

The most notable inclusion in this list is that of Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman.

Another noteworthy point is the return of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. The former Genk man was sensationally absent at January’s Africa Cup of nations despite his club releasing fellow Super Eagles player William Troost Ekong, Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr and Moroccan defender Adam Masina.

The Super Eagles will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg on March 25 before the return leg in Abuja on March 29

Here is the full squad: