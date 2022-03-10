The Executive Directors and Board of the World Junkanoo Festival Foundation have announced a change in date for the 2022 edition.

The event, which was scheduled for March 3 to 6, will now take place from August 2 to 4, 2022.

The changes, according to the Board, is due to the intensive marketing yet to take place in the various potential regions.

The foundation explains the decision was in consultation with the World Carnival Commission, one of its principal partners to have the festival right before the Boston Carnival which falls in the week after the Ghana Festival.

Within the five months window period, the foundation has indicated it will reach out to more Afrodescendant groups around the world to amass numbers and support for the festival.

In view of this, the foundation will continue to empower people in the Destination Areas and also market the Festival effectively.

The International Relations Officer, Vincent Boakye, has urged all parties, institutions, organisations and ministries associated with the foundation to continue to support the project which is aimed at developing a new tourism product.