Former Wa All Stars Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Oduro Nyarko, has said Sulley Muntari must be handed a call up for the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

Following his return to the Ghana Premier League, the former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder has been in fine form.

Muntari put up a superb performance as Hearts of Oak defeated their rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday in the 2022 President’s Cup.

Following his consistent performance, many people have called for the former Bolton ace to be considered for the much-anticipated game against the Super Eagles.

Oduro Nyarko

And, Oduro speaking to Kumasi-based Sikka FM insists Muntari still has what it takes to make an impact at the Black Stars ahead of the crucial games.

“Sulley Muntari always gives tailor-measured passes and he needs to be in Ghana’s squad which will face Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup play-offs,” he said.

Sulley Muntari joined Hearts of Oak on a one-year deal in February. He has played four games with an assist.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29.

Ghana following a disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon is seeking to make amend against the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo will name his Black Stars squad for the game soon.