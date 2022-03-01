The Round of 16 draw of the 2021/222 MTN FA Cup has been held at the premises of the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

The draw was held on Tuesday morning at the Conference Room of the FA.

Ahead of the draw, all the qualified teams were grouped into two zones, Northern and Southern zone based on their geographical locations to reduce travelling time, cost and also to facilitate more derbies.

Defending champions, Hearts of Oak will host fellow Premier League side, Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There will be a Bono derby at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park as Aduana Stars host Berekum Chelsea.

King Faisal will be hosted by RTU while Bechem United entertain Kumawuman United.

Full Draw of the FA Cup:

NORTHERN ZONE:

Bechem United v Kumawuman United

Tamale City v Young Apostles

Aduana FC v Berekum Chelsea

Real Tamale United v King Faisal

SOUTHERN ZONE: