The Criminal Division 5 of the Accra High Court has discharged the freelance journalist, Sacut Amenga-Etegu, who was arrested for filming court proceedings.



The court discharged the journalist on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



Before detaining the journalist, the court presided over by Her Ladyship, Lydia Osei Marfo had noted that Mr Amenga-Etegu could “be a security threat to the court and the court complex at large, if not the whole country.”

According to the Judge’s Court records, she heard a noise outside the courtroom while calling a trial case.



She indicated that what she heard on the corridors of the Court “were not ordinary noise.”



Thus, she prompted her Court Warrant Officer (CWO) to investigate.



When a Detective from the National Security was summoned by the Court, he revealed how Mr Amengu was seen attempting to take a video of the operatives of the National Security and accused persons while they were exiting the Courtroom.