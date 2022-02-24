Chelsea Football Club owner, Roman Abramovich is reported to have been effectively barred from living in Britain ever again.

This comes after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was also confirmed on Thursday, 24 February.

The Russian billionaire has not been seen at Stanford Bridge, Chelsea’s home as well as his home

He withdrew his application for a British Tier 1 investor visa in 2018, after reported delays in his application following criticism of Russian oligarchs in the wake of the Salisbury poisonings.

The Daily Mail reports that Abramovich has business connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has, however, denied the allegation.

According to The Sun, senior security sources now claimed it is unlikely that the 55-year-old will ever be allowed to live in Britain again.

Immigration officials are reportedly under instructions to make it impossible for Abramovich who owns a £125million mansion near Kensington Palace in the UK.

Roman Abramovic property in Kensington Palace Gardens. Photo credit: SWNS

It is understood his case is being handled by the Home Office’s secretive “Special Cases Unit”.

It is part of the Security and Counter-Terrorist directorate which handles top-secret matters of national security.

However, there is no suggestion that Abramovich is connected to terrorism or involved in wrongdoing.

In 2018, the billionaire became an Israeli citizen, allowing him to enter for Britain for up to six months.

He used his Israeli passport last October to make a short trip to London.

Since Abramovich arrived at Chelsea, the club has won 18 major trophies including the European Champions League twice, the English Premier League five times and has won the FA Cup on five occasions.