Manchester City defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko, has broken silence after the Russian President, Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

The Ukraine International posted a photo of Putin on his Instagram story with the caption, ‘I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.’

According to media reports, the story post has since been taken down and the player claims that Instagram has deleted his post in seemingly a move of censorship of the Ukraine international.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

The 25-year-old on Tuesday said, he ‘can’t stand back’ whilst ‘the whole civilized world is concerned about my country’ and has again taken to social media on Thursday morning.

Per reports from media sources, hundreds of Ukrainian troops have lost their lives in early clashes with Russia at the fronts.

Russia has launched a military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes in major cities.

This came after Putin gave an extraordinary early-morning address to the Russian nation in which he declared a special military operation to ‘de-militarise’ and ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine.

He also issued a chilling warning to any country thinking of coming to Ukraine’s aid, claiming ‘consequences greater than you have faced in history.’