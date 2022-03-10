Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, has admitted that his side were not prepared for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

South Africa suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Cape Coast Stadium with Andre Ayew scoring the only goal of the game.

Andre’s goal was enough for the Black Stars to book a place in the playoff games.

However, after the defeat, South Africa contested the legitimacy of the penalty awarded to Ghana and officially filed a complaint to FIFA over officiating in that game.

But the world football governing body, FIFA, after investigation, threw out that petition, ending SA’s hopes of making the World Cup.

After months of controversy, Hugo Broos has finally conceded his side just weren’t good enough against Ghana, admitting Bafana Bafana were not ready for the game.

“The challenges, I think, [that came] after the qualifiers for the World Cup, we evaluated the team and saw that there were some weaknesses, certainly in the game against Ghana,” he said.

“The team was not ready to play such a game.

“We saw that Ghana started the game very aggressively and we didn’t have an answer to that, so that was one of the things we saw, and therefore we started to look for other players and see where we could improve the team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana will play Nigeria in the playoff games on March 25 and 29 for a place in the Mundial in Qatar later this year.