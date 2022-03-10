Famed Nigerian entertainer, Harry Songs, has been hit with a sex scandal barely a year after tying the knot.

He has announced on his social media page that plans are underway to leak a sex tape which was illegally taken six years ago.

According to him, he does not know how the video of himself with a “runs girl” was taken, but he is being blackmailed.

The award-winning artistes, who owns many songs including After the Reggae play the blues to his credit, said he has paid the blackmailer severally to calm her down.

However, after that approach seems to have reached a dead end, he has made the public announcement to mitigate the effect, in case the tape is released.

He tied the knot barely a year ago in March 2021, and it is believed his sex tape has no involvement with his union.

His saga comes after the sex tape of two Nigerian artistes were leaked in some months interval.

Songstress Tiwa Savage became an object of criticism when her sex tape with her current lover was leaked.

The leak came at a time she was promoting her hit song; Somebody’s Son with American musician Brandy.

Musician Oxlade was also a victim of revenge porn. According to him, his sex tape with a fan was leaked by one of his trustees.

He has since rendered an apology to his fans and the lady in question.