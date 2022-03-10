March 8 all over the world is celebrated as International Women’s Day (IWD) and this year has been no exception.

From event celebrations to social media posts, women have been celebrated everywhere which is encouraging. However, the entire month of March is celebrated as women’s month.

This is a period where the achievements of women should be highlighted to serve as motivation and inspiration to the younger generation while reminding everyone of the importance of women in our societies. Below, we take a look at a few women who have excelled in the Ghanaian technology/e-commerce industry. They are leading the way to #BreakTheBias.

In no particular order, let’s celebrate these ‘’sheroes’’.

TOLULOPE GEORGE-YANWAH (CEO, JUMIA GHANA)

Tolulope George-Yanwah

From the e-commerce sector comes a woman who is resourceful, committed and passionate about growth. Tolu is Nigerian by birth and was educated at the Lagos State University. She leads a team of exciting young minds in Ghana and has successfully steered the company into arguably the leading e-commerce platform in Ghana at the moment. She has previously held roles such as Country Manager and VP of Jumia Logistics, Last Mile Expansion Manager, and Regional Dispatch Operations Manager. She has also served as Field Distribution Manager at MDS Logistics, Nigeria. She holds both a Bachelor’s and Master of Applied Science degrees from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. #BreakTheBias

MRS. PATRICIA OBO-NAI (CEO, VODAFONE GHANA)

Patricia Obo-Nai

A self-driven professional and passionate leader with over 20 years of working experience in the telecommunication industry, Mrs Obo-Nai is a commercial business leader committed to returning value to shareholders through an engaged and motivated team. Mrs Obo-Nai has worked with multinational tech entities like Millicom Ghana and Vodafone Ghana holding many key roles during this period. Her experience and professionalism have helped inspire many young women in Ghana and beyond. She is very passionate about promoting girls in STEM and therefore through her work with various institutions and social bodies seek to impact girls taking their place in an ever-increasing digital world. #BreakTheBias

ANITA WIAFE-ASINOR (FOUNDER/CEO, OML AFRICA & GWIB)

Anita Wiafe-Asinor

A woman of many talents and endeavours, Anita is the Founder/CEO of OML Africa, the founder of Ghana Women in Business (GWIB) and the executive secretary of the E-commerce Association of Ghana (ECAG). She is a graduate of both the London Metropolitan University and the Birkbeck Univerity, London. Mrs Asinor-Wiafe aims to help break the bias for women by raising awareness on the benefits of gender equality at the workplace concerning family-friendly HR policies, pay equity and sexual harassment policies. She wants to champion economic freedom for women. #BreakTheBias

MIISHE ADDY (CO-FOUNDER & CEO, JETSTREAM AFRICA)

Miishe has 12 years of experience in strategy, analysis & legal transactions, including for Wachtell Lipton and Bain & Company in New York, where she was a top-ranked analyst. She has also worked for leading development organizations in the United States, South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa, including TechnoServe, ProMujer and Global Partnerships. Before Jetstream, Miishe served as a fellow for MEST Africa in Accra, Ghana, where she mentored aspiring software entrepreneurs and developed the market insights behind Jetstream. She earned an honours BA in Philosophy from Harvard College and a JD from Stanford Law School. She lives in Accra, Ghana.

She believes in empowering girls and women to be leaders and game-changers in society through hard work, determination and self-belief. #BreaktheBias

ROSY FYNN (COUNTRY HEAD, MASTERCARD FOUNDATION)

Country head, Mastercard Foundation

Award-winning business and change leader with over a decade’s executive-level experience building and transforming organizations. Rosy’s experience spans the technology, financial services, consulting and insurance industries. She is passionate about mentoring young women to follow careers in STEM. She is currently the Ghana Country Head for the Mastercard Foundation. With diverse leadership experiences like Marketing Director at Airtel Ghana Limited, General Manager at BIMA Ghana and CEO at Busy Internet, she remains a real icon and role model to many young girls and women who aspire to such heights. #BreakTheBias

There are many great women doing amazing work in the tech/e-commerce space in Ghana and should be celebrated. Women are special and there are endless possibilities for every woman. With the right support, mentoring and opportunities, there is great potential out there. Women should never be limited by gender. Women are capable. Together let’s #BreakTheBias.