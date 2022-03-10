A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has denied allegations of his involvement in the chaos that marred the Constituency in the polling station elections.

The incumbent MP, Akwasi Konadu, has blamed his predecessor, Mr Amankwah, for the recent electoral chaos in the Constituency.

Mr Konadu claimed the former MP has been instigating ‘vigilantes’ to disrupt the ongoing polling station elections.

But reacting to the accusations on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Mr Amankwah said there is no issue but added that the confusion has rocked the constituency because of the selfish interest of the former.

To him, Mr Konadu does not care about the party supporters who have worked for so long and deserve nothing but the best.

“Whatever happened at the constituency has nothing to do with macho men. These claims of vigilantes and machos are not even the issue, the real issue is about party people who have worked hard and are being treated poorly by some executives,” he said.

He also reacted to the fake cards allegations by the MP.

“Who even determines a fake card? You can’t use your hatred to determine a fake card and determine people who are good or not. If you feel some party people brought fake cards, just report to the authorities and not use your own will to cause mayhem.

“There is no problem; Akwasi Konadu is the one causing confusion with his actions. Even you, Akwasi didn’t have a party card but was allowed to contest because your mother was an executive member of the party and so why would you behave this way all because of your selfish interest? You don’t even care about your party people. Even the Bible says do not bear false witness and so he should stop lying,” he cautioned.