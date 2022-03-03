Young Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Eyoh Soundboy, has been reported dead after years of battling kidney disease.

Blogger Sammy Kumah famed Sammykay broke the news of his demise on social media.

Eyoh is said to have passed on on March 1, 2022, after a few months of publicly appealing for support to undergo treatment to stay alive.

He took to his Instagram page to post Kidney needed urgently, any help, please.

The deceased, who was the CEO of TeamBrainWorkz Entertainment, was reportedly receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu dialysis centre before his demise.

ALSO READ:

Sammy Kay, announcing the news, shared a video that saw Eyoh tell his sad story and appealed for support from the creative arts industry and the public to sustain his dialysis treatment.

Eyoh Soundboy has produced songs for artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Kwaw Kese, Mr Eazi and Dobble.

Watch the video below: