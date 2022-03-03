Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says it has not sunk in that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is to sell the club, with the German expecting “a big change”.

The Russian businessman released a statement before the FA Cup fifth-round win at Luton calling it an “incredibly difficult decision to make”.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and overseen 19 major trophy wins.

“It’s a bit too early to speak, because I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich,” said Tuchel.

“So it’s very hard for me. It hasn’t sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It’s a massive change of course. We did not talk about it [before Luton]. We accepted it.

“The players have internet connections, they watch TV so of course they knew, they get messages. But still we focused in the preparation only on sports.

“And maybe some players are more affected, some less, but in the end we managed to focus, grow into this game and find the key to win it.”

Having bought the Stamford Bridge club for £140m, the 55-year-old now values the club at as much as £3bn.

Abramovich says it has “never been about business nor money, but about pure passion for the game and club” and will not ask “for any loans to be repaid”, saying proceeds of the sale will be donated to “victims of the war in Ukraine”.

“I don’t think I need to talk about it, I don’t know as much as maybe you think,” added Tuchel. “I’m not a CEO or member of the board. So, I’m very sure the club will speak to us and the players.

READ MORE:

“I’m not so much worried because I still feel privileged and in a good place. And I still hope and trust for the best. I’m not so much the person who worries about things I cannot influence.

“It’s big news, it will be a big change, but I’m also never afraid of change, and will focus on what I can influence, and this is staff and team at Cobham.”

Speaking to BBC One, he added: “We heard the rumours throughout the day, and it’s on TV, and of course when we have team meetings and we eat together the guys talk about it, everybody talks about it. It is big news, let’s wait and see, hope for the best and see what the day brings.”