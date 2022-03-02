The final funeral rites of Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah‘s mum, Beatrice Adzo Patu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2022.

The funeral will be preceded by a memorial service from 8 am to 10 am at the Madina Social Welfare, Accra.

Madam Beatrice passed on Monday, January 10, 2022.

She was 74 years old.

The heartbroken actress took to her Instagram page to announce the news, calling it a black Monday.

According to her, she was advised not to post anything about the sickness as they awaited a miracle and testimony.

Read further details below:

