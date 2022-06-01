Actress Vicky Zugah is yet to heal from the heartbreak her mother’s demise has caused, she said in a latest interview.

The movie star lost her mother, Beatrice Patu in January this year after a five-year battle with an undisclosed illness.

Madam Patu had been suffering for 15 years, but her illness rendered her bedridden in the last few years prior to her death.

Describing her life as an emotional roller coaster, Vicky said she still feels her late mother’s spirit around her, and she sometimes appears in her dreams.

It is so because she lived with her mother and she was one of the few persons who was by her side before her last breathe later in the night.

“The day before she was hospitalised, she requested for fufu which I prepared and we all ate. It seemed to be better but about a week later she passed on.

“I like the fact that she is now my guardian angel. She’s there for me and I’m sure she’s protecting me from a lot of harm.”

To Vicky, though she was expecting the death, she is psychological not ready to live without her ‘first love’.

She broke down in tears while narrating how she was denied the opportunity to bid her mother goodbye.