Police in the Upper West Region say they have invited some chiefs at the Wa Naa palace to their office over the flogging of two persons at the forecourt.

Speaking to JoyNews in an interview, Upper West Regional Crime Officer, Chief Supt Reynold Manteaw, said that it is surprising that the assault of the individuals took place at the forecourt of the palace.

He explained that although the Wa Naa himself was not available when the incident took place, the Police believe there were some sub-chiefs present, who can offer the Police some information.

Chief Supt Manteaw said that they have commenced investigations into the incident but witnesses have not been forthcoming with the information needed.

He said that, “it was just this afternoon around 1:00pm that Police had the information that some people were being flogged at the forecourt. So quickly, the Regional Command dispatched the rapid deployment force to the scene.

“Unfortunately for us, when the Police got there, both the perpetrators and the victims were nowhere to be found. The people around were all tightlipped as to who the perpetrators were, so the police are basing on the clip, to actually get these perpetrators.”

Chief Supt Manteaw added that the Regional Command invited the sub-chiefs for a meeting on Wednesday, June 1, to help throw more light on the issue.

“Based on interrogation and information that we receive from them, we will be able to actually name the real perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he stated.

This comes after lovebirds who filmed their sexual intercourse in Wa in the Upper West Region, were tied to a pole at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace and flogged.

They were reportedly beaten because they were seen in a video that has gone viral on social media having sex.

According to the young men, it was wrong for them to have filmed their sexual act.

They were, therefore, punished for tarnishing the reputation of the town and for engaging in an act that is frowned upon by Islam.

Reports indicate that the two were arrested by some young men in the town and taken to the Palace. However, upon their arrival at the Palace, the Wa Naa was absent.

The young men, instead of waiting for the chief, decided to take the matter into their own hands and delivered a punishment they deemed fit.

The two victims were given 20 lashes each.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Songtaba and Gender Activist, Lamnatu Adam, has condemned the action of the youth as barbaric and unacceptable.

“In this day of our democracy to have people whipped in this manner is a gross disrespect of their human rights. I think we need serious discourse around tradition, religion and the state, to see which of our laws should supersede what.”

“This is because Ghana is not an Islamic state. Although religion, whether Christianity or Islam does not condone or promote sexual misbehaviour this kind of treatment is not acceptable whether in Islam or Christianity.”