Award-winning actor, John Dumelo, has lost two close relatives within 20 days.

According to him, these two persons are his maternal relatives with one being his aunt and the other being his uncle.

In the last 20 days, I have lost 2 very close relatives. First it was my Aunt, then now my uncle. Both are my mum’s siblings. This really hurts. Rest In Peace Aunt Helena Kukwa Addai and Matthew Addai.