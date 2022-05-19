Ghanaian actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson is certain colleague, John Dumelo will be a good President in future.

Given his hard work and desire to change the lives of people, Yvonne said he will do a good job given the opportunity.

“I believe in John. John is hard working and I believe that he thinks about the people,” she said.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Yvonne Nelson on DaybreakHitz show on Hitz FM said John Dumelo who wants to be a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon “stands a chance of winning the next election”.

“The next one we stand a chance and I wish him luck. We are praying for him, he is doing well,” she added.