Award-winning actor, John Dumelo has posted a video of actress, Jackie Appiah without make-up and wig.

In a video, the actress showed off her naturally braided hair. However, she quickly sped off when she saw John taking the video.

The actor was seen laughing at the actress, proving that he intentionally took the video to tease her.

This is one of the very few times a video of Jackie Appiah without make-up has pop up online.

She is always seen wearing wig caps with make-up, making her look extremely elegant.

Unfortunately, the look that many of her fans are used to is not what was captured in the video by John Dumelo.

Watch video below

