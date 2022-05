Arab Money Gang (AMG) member, Medikal has taken his friendship with colleague, Shatta Wale to the next level by gifting him a power bike.

The gift was to reaffirm their Deeper than Blood (DTB) commitment they made to each other after they were sent to Nsawam prison.

After taking delivery of the gift some hours ago, Shatta flaunted the red coloured bike on social media.

Meanwhile, Medikal also bought a similar bike for himself.

This would be one of many motorbikes Shatta owns.