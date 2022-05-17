Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has reacted to the arrest of #FixTheCountry movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Tuesday.

According to him, the activist should have been fined for the traffic offence.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested again on Tuesday, May 17. He was taken to the East Legon Police cells after he was arraigned before the Madina District Court.

He was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor subsequently announced the charge on his personal Facebook page.

This incident, Mr. Agyepong said could have been avoided if the police has just fined the activists.

The NPP man on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said even though Oliver Barker has allegedly threatened to stage a coup, his rights must be protected.

“Oliver’s comment on coup was unfortunate but his rights have to be protected and so I think arresting him again today for road offences was just a waste of time,” he said.

Kwabena Agyepong urged the police to desist from taking issues to court and adopt instant fines.

“The police could have just issued a fine. This court issue is a waste of the court time, let’s make use of other innovations,” he noted.