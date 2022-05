#FixTheCountry Movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been arrested again.

Felicity Nelson, one of the group’s conveners, told Joy News that he was picked up on Tuesday morning by Police officers while on his way to the court.

On the Movement’s Facebook page, a post read: “Oliver arrested again. Police officer told him his rights are curtailed as soon as he was arrested. We are not safe.”

More soon…