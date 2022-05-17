The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria says it’s arrested the country’s accountant-general, Ahmed Idris, on suspicion he diverted almost $200m (£162m) of public funds.

The commission said Mr Idris had used family members and close associates to defraud the government and invest the proceeds in real estate in Nigeria.

There’s been no comment from Mr Idris.

Nigeria has struggled with corruption for many years, but the EFCC has successfully prosecuted politicians, police officers and civil servants.

Last year it recovered around $750m in assets.