The Upper East Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for three suspects who escaped police custody.

The suspects were held in the Tongo police cells in the Talensi District for various crimes.

Police sources told Citi News that, the suspects on Sunday, May 15, 2022, broke the walls of the cells and escaped from lawful custody.

Upper East Regional Police PRO, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm to you that such an incident has happened. 3 suspects under certain circumstances which we are investigating managed to escape. We are doing everything possible to recapture them in the shortest possible time” he said.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Dr Shaibu Gariba, has led a team of senior officers to assess the situation at the police station.