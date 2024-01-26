Residents of Salugu in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region have expressed dismay over what they perceive as the police’s failure to apprehend three individuals accused of setting houses ablaze.

The incident allegedly occurred when the suspects, (names withheld) arrived in the community on motorcycles, armed with guns and other weapons.

The Salugu youth accused the North Gonja Police command of not taking sufficient action to detain the perpetrators, even though the police were reportedly present during the destruction.

The residents urged the police to demonstrate their impartiality by promptly arresting the named suspects and ensure that justice is served.

During a press conference in Salugu, the youth spokesperson detailed the events, stating, “On the 26th of December, the District Police commander sent a team of police officers and civilians from Daboya, including the aforementioned suspects, armed with guns, to resolve the matter. This resulted in the destruction of several properties, including homes and valuable farm products.”

The spokesperson further narrated that the incident originated from a dispute between Salugu’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Abdulai Abu, and herders Alayi Sumanin and Musah.

After their cattle destroyed Abu’s farm, attempts to seek compensation failed, leading Abu to confiscate one of the herders’ cows. The matter was reported to the police on December 24, 2023, for a resolution.

According to the youth’s statement, the police took custody of the cow, but subsequent visits to the community without clear reasons raised suspicions.

The spokesperson alleged that the civilians from Daboya, who accompanied the police, claimed to be acting on behalf of the Savannah Regional NPP Chairman and the Chief of Wasipe, accusing Abu of being insignificant as the NPP Chairman for Salugu.

The Salugu youth expressed their determination to abstain from participating in the 2024 general election if the government does not intervene in the matter.

Myjoyonline.com reached out to the Savannah Regional NPP Chairman, Iddrisu Sulemana, and Wasipequra’s palace for their responses.

Sulemana denied any involvement, while Wasipequra’s secretary, Jantonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu, clarified that their team intended to assist the police in identifying the wrongdoer but was denied access.

Myjoyonline.com also sought comments from both the District and Regional Police Commands, but they declined to provide statements at this time.

