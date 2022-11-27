The Police have arrested one armed robber and are pursuing his accomplices for the murder of a male adult identified as a Police officer.

The suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on November 25, between Miminaso No.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura-Nkoranza road in the Ashanti region.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family is formally notified of his demise.

This is in line with the Police’s standard operating procedure and in line with Ghanaian tradition.

The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

The Police have also commenced a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

