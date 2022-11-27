Rev. Renault Amofa Danquah of Asante Akyem Agogo Methodist Circuit has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider the ban it has placed on caning in school.

Speaking to Adom News, Rev Danquah called on GES to review its “no-cane in school” policy as he said it will engender indiscipline among the students.

According to him, if GES continues to relax on caning, otherwise known as corporal punishment in schools, students would not be disciplined.

He added that children were getting away with a lot of things in the schools in the name of child abuse by their teachers who are supposed to be correcting them.

Rev. Renault Amofa Danquah made this call at Matumi, a Wob3tumi Career Seminar at Asante Akyem Kurofa.

Meanwhile, Founder of Matumi a Wob3tumi Career Seminar, Williams Amoako, also urged the youth in the country to strive hard for success, inculcating in themselves the “Can Do Spirit” and advised the youth to be focused and determined in pursuing their dreams.

Also, Kofi Asamoah, who is also Project Manager at the Transport Department of USA, spoke to Adom News and urged the service to deal with undisciplined children.

