Three hundred and eight officers were appointed into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service on 25th November, 2022.

The appointment was done by H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawmia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic.

The officers, consisting 303 Cadet Officers and five Officer Cadets, constitute Police Academy Cadet Course, 51; the highest intake of the Academy since its establishment.

Cadet Officer Peasah Darkwa Princeton was adjudged the Overall Best Cadet Officer at the ceremony.

The officers are expected to go by the oath and uphold discipline at the peril of their lives whenever duty calls.

Check out some photos shared by the Ghana Police service below: