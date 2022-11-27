Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has sadly recounted how his three close associates died of malaria years back.

These victims he indicated included two younger siblings and a cousin while they were still living in their village, Gomoa Abura.

These situations he said broke him so much, hence his decision to become a voice for the voiceless.

“In the village, there was very little we could do to prevent malaria because we were very much exposed so my two younger siblings and a cousin died as a result,” he narrated on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

A Plus told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe he, therefore, decided to venture into music to push an advocacy agenda.

“I used my music to speak to issues affecting society because I do not understand why we should be going through the same problems that existed years back.

“Also, I just don’t say things because I see them on social media but because I have experienced and lived through them. I grew up in so much pain and anger,” he stated.