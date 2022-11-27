Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have turned heads on social media with thier lovey-dovey gestures.

In a video shared on the official Instagram page of Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, she was spotted dancing and singing along to Kizz Daniel’s Cough (Odo) in the car.

Mr Badu Ntiamoah captured the adorable moment while beaming with smiles as his gorgeous wife danced with so much energy.

They enjoyed the music as they enjoyed a passionate kiss towards the end of the few seconds video.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as many admire the loving connection they both share.