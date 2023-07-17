Four people of interest have so far been arrested in connection with the Ablekuma bullion van robbery which claimed the life of General Lance Corporal, Callistus Amoah.

The suspects include one who was arrested last Saturday at Asigame market in Lome Togo upon intelligence from the Aflao District Police Command.

The four, according to the Police, are in custody assisting police investigation with further details later to be communicated in due course.

General Corporal Amoah was on official duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when he was fatally shot in broad daylight by some armed robbers at a fuel station.

