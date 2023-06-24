The mother-in-law of the late police officer, Calistus Amoah, has heartfeltly eulogized him for his exceptional care and support towards her daughter, Amanda Amoah.

In the interview, the mother-in-law emphasized how Amoah took care of her daughter, who was currently unemployed despite being a trained nurse. She expressed gratitude for his dedication and love towards her daughter, highlighting the significant role he played in their lives.

Recounting the devastating news of Amoah’s death, the mother-in-law revealed that the family first became suspicious upon receiving a call from a police chief located at 37, inquiring about the widow’s contact information.

Subsequently, they came across videos of the shooting incident that occurred at the Ablekuma Fanmilk filling station of Star Oil, where four armed robbers targeted a bullion van with Amoah serving as an escort.

Describing the family’s anguish, she shared, “You should have seen us here yesterday, we cried our hearts out because Amoah is my daughter’s everything. My daughter doesn’t work, he does everything for her, he does everything.”

She disclosed that Amoah and her daughter were married in a church ceremony just last year, although the traditional ceremony had taken place in the north two years prior. The blessed union was celebrated at St. Georges Roman Catholic Church in 2022, and their first anniversary was approaching on June 27.