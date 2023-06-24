FC Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah, has joined his teammates at the Black Meteors camp in Rabat ahead of the start of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Nuamah earned a call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars and was a substitute in the goalless draw against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifying match played on June 18, 2023.

The enterprising winger has arrived in the camp as the team prepares for their opening match of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Nuamah was a player as the team secured qualification against Algeria in the final round of games.

His presence in camp will boost the team’s morale as they prepare for the opening game on Sunday.

The Black Meteors are poised to sail through the Group stage and make an appearance in the semis for one of the three slots at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The last time Ghana participated in the Olympic Games Men’s Soccer event was in 2004 in Athens.

Ghana will take on Morocco in their second Group A game on Tuesday before wrapping up their group games against Guinea.