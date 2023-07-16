The Police on Saturday morning arrested another suspect in connection with a bullion van robbery attack at Ablekuma that led to the death of General Corporal Callistus Amoah.

This was upon intelligence from the Aflao District Police Command which revealed the suspect was spotted at Asigame market in Lome Togo.

The District Crime Officer, DSP Eric Vondee, in charge, D/Insprs Gabriel Damadzi, Martin Afari Koranteng and Cpl Issah Ayamba proceeded to Asigame market, Lome Togo and with the assistance of Togo Interpol, arrested suspect Blessing Njoma, a Nigerian.

The suspect was searched at the spot but nothing incriminating was found on him.

He was taken to Togo Interpol Headquarters and when his body was searched old bullet scars were found on the right shoulder.

According to him, he was shot in Nigeria in 2014 in a fight.

The Police say efforts are being made to search his place of abode before bringing him to Ghana.

General Corporal Amoah was on official duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when he was fatally shot by some armed robbers at a fuel station.

Meanwhile, the late policeman has been laid to rest.

