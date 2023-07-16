Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has picked nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayensuano Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Several supporters joined Mr Okraku-Mantey on Friday as he visited the constituency office to pick up his forms.

Addressing party members after picking his forms, he promised to be a unifier at the grassroots level and help the party recapture the seat.

The aspirant also urged the party members to work tirelessly devoid of parochial interest to build the party to the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.

The Ayensuano parliamentary seat was snatched from the ruling NPP, by the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Teddy Safori Addi.

The current NDC MP defeated then-incumbent, Samuel Ayeh Paye in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Addy Saforo Teddy won by 19,221(47.31) votes against 18,970 (46.71%).

Already, Mr Okraku-Mantey’s posters have been splashed in some communities in the constituency.

