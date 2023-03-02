Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, is lacing his boots to contest the Ayensuano Constituency Parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region.

Ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP),

Mr Mantey has commenced initiating various interventions in the constituency to win the hearts of the delegates.

The Ayensuano parliamentary seat was snatched from the ruling NPP, by the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Teddy Safori Addi.



The current NDC MP defeated then-incumbent, Samuel Ayeh Paye in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Slip Mark Entertainment, said he will win the seat back for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). the party had occupied for 20 years.

The former famous TV3 Mentor judge is optimistic about winning the seat if given the nod at the constituency.

Already, his posters have been splashed in some communities in the constituency.

He reiterated that “I lived in the constituency until I became popular on the screens and so I know that my people won’t disappoint me if elected to lead the party in the constituency.”

He added: “It’s not about popularity but hard work and selfless leadership and that is what I have done all these years in my political career.”

However, Mr. Okraku Mantey admitted that apathy and complacency affected the party in the constituency, hence the loss of the seat by the NPP.

He has promised to unify the party at the grassroots level for the party to regain its popularity to win the seat.

He thus urged the party members tirelessly devoid of parochial interest to build the party to the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.

Meanwhile, the immediate past MP Ayeh Paye is reported to also lacing his boots for a comeback to re-contest the party’s parliamentary primaries while the current DCE, Josephine Awuku seems to have also developed an interest in the same position.