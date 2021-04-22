Ex-President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has congratulated Mark Okraku Mantey on his nomination as Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Obour took to his Instagram account to share a congratulatory message he specially designed for the purpose.

Congratulations Hon Mark Okraku Mantey on your appointment as Deputy Minister designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

You have worked hard for the broader Creative Arts fraternity and you deserve this honour. Together we will be there to provide support for a successful vetting and tenure.

READ ALSO:

Mark Okraku Mantey has his name on the deputy ministerial list released by the presidency on April 21, 2021.

He has been nominated for the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry as deputy to Mr Ibrahim Awal, the sector minister.

His appointment comes after months of rumours and mixed reactions from persons in the industry about his possible selection.

Obour himself was rumoured to be one of the people in contention for the position.