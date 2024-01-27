The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei-Kuffuor has once again been defeated by incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South, Kwaku Asante-Boateng in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Obour as he is popularly lost in his quest to represent the people in Parliament after failing in June 2020.

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) garnered only 280 of the votes representing 32.86% of the votes cast while Mr Boateng won with 522 votes, representing 61.27% of the votes cast.

Meanwhile, the third candidate got only 59 votes, representing 5.87% of the votes.

This is Obour’s second time losing the NPP primaries.

The Managing Director for the Ghana Post Company Limited first contested against the incumbent MP in the 2020 NPP parliamentary primaries.

At the time, he lost with 296 votes – 16 more votes than the total he gained this year.

