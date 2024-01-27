Disappointments and surprises marked the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, as several incumbent Members of Parliament lost their bids to retain their candidacies.

In a major upset, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North constituency. Challenger Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cruised to victory with 444 votes against Prempeh’s 221.

Similarly, Dome-Kwabenya witnessed a stunning defeat for Adwoa Safo, the outspoken Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Mike Ocquaye Jr., son of former Speaker Mike Ocquaye, secured a convincing win with 1194 votes, leaving Safo with only 328.

The Abuakwa North constituency also saw a change of guard, with incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo narrowly losing to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong. Popularly known as “Buffalo,” Addo-Frempong garnered 222 votes compared to Twum-Ampofo’s 202.

