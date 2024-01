Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and Member of Parliament for Walewale constituency in the North East Region, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

She lost to presidential staffer, Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama who led with 343 votes.

The Gender Minister followed closely with 338 votes.

The other contenders, Tahir Sahaman and Jandow Mahama polled 145 and 1 vote respectively.

The total vote count was 829 with only 2 rejected ballots.

