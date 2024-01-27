The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, January 27 held its parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general election.

Some 19 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) decided not to seek re-election.

However, disappointments and surprises were recorded as 18 others lost their bids to return to Parliament.

In Dome-Kwabenya, incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo lost to Mike Ocquaye Jnr. who secured a convincing win with 1194 votes as against her 328 votes,

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was also ousted in the Tano North constituency by sole contender, Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Boako cruised to victory with 444 votes while Madam Prempeh had 221.

The Abuakwa North constituency also recorded a change of guard, with incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo losing to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong popularly known as “Buffalo,”

Mr Addo-Frempong garnered 222 votes while the incumbent had 202.

Apart from these, Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah was also defeated in the Weija Gbawe constituency by Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) CEO, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Mr Shaib who Madam Mensah described as a foreigner and rented aspirant emerged victorious, securing 786 votes compared to the landlord’s 361.

