Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Afriyie has won the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Akua polled 756 votes to secure the slot on Saturday January 27, 2024.

She in her revenge victory beat her sole opponent and incumbent Member of Parliament, Sheila Bartels who garnered 637 votes.

The one-time MP lost her seat in June 2020 to Sheila Bartels.

Sheila had 518 votes while Nana Akua Afriyie who was part of three other contenders polled 315.

She was subsequently appointed as the Deputy Ambassador to China.

