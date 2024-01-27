For the fourth time, the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will contest for Ablekuma West’s parlimentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes after she won the NPP parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27.

Ursula Owusu won the Ablekuma West candidacy with 817 votes representing 77.22% of the votes cast.

Her contender, Roni Kwesi Nicol lost with 241 votes representing 22.78% of the total votes cast.

The Minister has represented Ablekuma West Constituency in Parliament for three terms.

She was the first MP for the area when the constituency was created for the 2012 general elections.

Ursula Owusu has since beaten any contender to represent the constituency in both the 2016 and the 2020 general elections.