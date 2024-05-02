An economic adviser and spokesperson for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Gideon Boako, has advised the people of Ghana to reject John Dramani Mahama on December 7, 2024.

He argued that, the former President will not be accountable to the people if he is given the mandate to lead, especially when he has no other election to contest in 2028.

Dr. Boako pointed to Mahama’s previous term, citing corruption and economic mismanagement as evidence of his potential to prioritize personal gain over national progress.

“We all know what John Dramani Mahama did in his first term in government. We were aware of the corruption and how he destroyed Ghana, even when he knew he had another term to be accountable to the people of Ghana. So it is obvious that if John Mahama is given the opportunity, he will not be accountable because he has no election ahead of him. Ghanaians should note this and not vote for John Mahama.

“Bawumia, on the other hand, is aware of the task ahead of him and the fact that he needs to come back to the people for their votes, so he will respect the Ghanaian people and perform his duty with diligence,” he said on UTV.

