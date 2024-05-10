The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has broken silence on reports of the arrest of its Mpohor constituency Treasurer, Frank Nkrumah in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Mr Nkrumah who is currently in police custody was arrested on Friday morning for his alleged involvement in the registration of a minor.

Speaking on the development on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye said he could not confirm or deny the report.

Nana B as he is popularly called indicated that, the only arrest he has heard of is the Mpohor National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy Secretary, Bernard Afful.

He therefore urged calm among party faithful, assuring they would get to the bottom of the matter.

The NDC’s Bernard Afful and another, Roger Miller, the proprietor of Voices of Christ Preparatory School were reportedly picked up on Thursday, May 9, 2024, following a tip-off.

The duo reportedly registered a minor at the Apatanta polling station.

ALSO READ: