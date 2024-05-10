The New Patriotic Party(NPP) Treasurer in the Mpohor constituency of the Western region, Frank Nkrumah has been arrested for allegedly registering a minor in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Mr Nkrumah who doubles as a tutor at the Mpohor Senior High School(SHS) was arrested on Friday.

Also in the grips of the Police for a similar crime is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Secretary, Bernard Afful.

Mr Afful is accused of bringing a minor from Voices of Christ Preparatory School at Mpohor to register.

Mr Afful was taken into custody with Rojer Miller, the proprietor of Voice of Christ Preparatory School in Mpohor, who reportedly aided the suspect.

Adom News’ Lord Tawiah who is following the story reported that, they will be arraigned before the court on Monday, May 13, 2024.

