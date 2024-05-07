The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected claims that its limited registration exercise at the district level will disenfranchise Ghanaians.

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, they don’t have to power to prevent people from voting.

He noted that, it is a constitutional requirement for persons above 18 years to register therefore they don’t have the right to disenfranchise voters.

“How could you even think that the EC would disenfranchise someone? I don’t think anyone in their right sense will think that he or she wants to disenfranchise someone. Even the Constitution states that anyone 18 years and above has the right to register and vote. The exercise is even 21 days, so are they saying that the EC will continue disenfranchising people every day?” he queried.

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.,

The Electoral Commission has started a nationwide limited registration exercise for persons who turned eighteen.

The exercise began today, May 7, and is expected to end on May 20. But there was network challenges across the country making it difficult for many to register.

However, Dr Quaicoe said there is no cause for alarm because they have made provision for all citizens who qualify to register and cast their votes in December.

He assured that, adequate measures have been put in place to get all persons registered.

Listen to attached audio for more:

