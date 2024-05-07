Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has emerged as the leading Ghanaian goal scorer in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The 34-year-old scored his fifth league goal of the season over the weekend as Le Havre clinched a crucial 3-1 victory against Racing Strasbourg.

Ayew’s decisive goal came in the 96th minute, propelling Le Havre to victory and lifting them three points clear of the relegation zone.

With this achievement, Ayew surpasses Ernest Nuamah, who has scored three goals, to become the top-scoring Ghanaian player in the French top flight this season.

Having joined Le Havre as a free agent in November, the former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City forward has become a pivotal figure for the team.

He has appeared in 18 matches across all competitions, contributing six goals (five in the league and one in the French Cup).

In March, Ayew celebrated his 50th Ligue 1 goal after scoring against Clermont Foot.

While Ayew is currently on a short-term contract at Le Havre, it remains uncertain whether it will be extended.